AMC accepts some demands of private docs; provides buses, financial aid for infected staff

A day after Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) submitted a representation to the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner in-charge Mukesh Kumar citing their concerns after the civic body directed all the private hospitals and nursing homes to open within 48 hours, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday accepted some of the demands raised by the hospitals’ association.

“After detailed discussions with Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA), the AMC has approved to place 25 AC buses at the disposal of Ahmedabad Medical Association for facilitating the movement of medical and paramedical staff of the private medical establishments. The routes on which these buses would ply are to be decided by the AMA,” said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta in a video message.

The additional chief secretary said that in case doctors and paramedical staff of the specially designated private COVID hospitals contract coronavirus during their duty, they will be treated exclusively in one of these private designated COVID hospitals as identified by AMA.

Further, such affected medical and paramedical staff is also eligible for incentive or facilities that are now being extended to AMC or government hospital employees.

Additional financial compensation to medical and paramedical staff of AMC and private designated COVID-19 hospitals who get infected during duty with retrospective effect includes Rs. 25,000 for doctors and equivalent, Rs. 15,000 for nursing staff and equivalent and Rs. 10,000 for lab technicians and other supporting paramedical staff.

Majority of AHNA members are AMA members too. However, AHNA is still in talks with AMC authorities over their other concerns.

Besides the concerns regarding transport facility, the association has made several demands including regarding availability of PPE kits.

“The AMC has accepted a few suggestions but still there are certain practical concerns. We are still waiting as discussions are going on with the authorities,” said AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi.

Meanwhile, a total of 104 hotels have been requisitioned under the Epidemic Act for establishing COVID care centres with a total bad capacity of 3,175. The highest of these are in the South zone, one of the worst-affected zones of Ahmedabad city. As many as 55 hotels with 796 bed capacity have been requisitioned while the West zone has 17 hotels as COVID- care centres with 677 beds followed by North West zone with 500 beds. The central zone, that has highest red zones, has three hotels converted into COVID care centres with 300 beds.

Gupta said that attempts to open grocery and vegetable shops are underway. “Screening of super-spreaders is also in progress as 2,000 of them were screened Thursday. We are expecting to cover a large number today too and segregate the suspected cases,” he said on Friday.

A massive sanitisation and disinfection drive will be carried out Saturday morning in the red zones areas using retrofitted fire brigade vehicles, special vehicles and drones where the area is too congested and inaccessible for fire brigade vehicles.

