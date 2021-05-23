Ambergris worth above Rs 6 crore seized, three arrested

According to police, sale or possession of ambergris is a punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act as sperm whale has been listed as an endangered species in India.

Ahmedabad Police on Saturday arrested three persons and recovered ‘ambergris’, an extremely rare substance which is also known as ‘whale puke’, weighing 5.35 kgs and worth above Rs 6 crore.

Ambergris is formed due to secretion by a sperm whale either through its vomit or faeces. According to scientists, ambergris is produced due to secretion in the intestine of sperm whales which is then released in the sea waters and gradually, it forms a solid shape. It is identified by its distinct “sweet smell”. It is used in the production of perfumes and musk products.

The three accused Sumer Soni (40), a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Khalid Ofi (50), a resident of Bhavnagar, Sharif Cheeda (46), a resident of Junagadh, were arrested by a team of Anandnagar police station on Saturday.

“We had received a tip-off that a group of three persons were bringing in a consignment of ambergris to sell in Ahmedabad. A team held the three accused from a four-wheeler outside Devpriya complex in Anandnagar area. Prima facie, the accused have told us that they procured the ambergris material from Junagadh and were trying to sell it in Ahmedabad. A total of 15-20 persons can be involved in this racket and further investigation is on in the case,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad city police.