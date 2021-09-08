Amazon signs MoU with Gujarat govt for e-commerce exports

Amazon India signed a Memorandum of Understand-ing (MoU) with the Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat on Tuesday to help drive e-commerce exports from the state, an official release stated here.

As part of the MoU, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across 200-odd countries and territories.

With this programme, homegrown businesses get instant access to global markets, benefiting from Amazon’s distribution capabilities and global footprint to scale rapidly and build sustainable exports businesses.

Amazon will conduct training, webinars and on-boarding workshops for exporters from key MSME clusters like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot and others.

The workshops will focus on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling to over 300 million people worldwide through Amazon’s 17 foreign marketplaces. These courses are designed to provide MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to launch their brands and expand their businesses internationally using Amazon Global Selling.

“Gujarat has a vibrant gems and jewellery, apparels and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports. It will help them leverage Amazon’s global presence to showcase their products to customers across the world, stated Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the state’s manufacturing and innovation prowess,” he added.