Tuesday, July 12, 2022

AM/NS India to invest Rs 273 crore for green projects at Hazira plant

The Zero Liquid Discharge system will cover the entire Hazira plant and help AM/NS India in eliminating liquid waste by enabling reuse of the entire treated effluent with RO units. It is being set up for Rs 77 crore.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 13, 2022 1:13:18 am
The total length of the Zero Liquid Discharge network is 14 km. (File Photo)

Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture of Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel, is in the process of investing Rs 273 crore for zero liquid discharge and other environmental initiatives at its Hazira steel complex, stated an official release here Tuesday.

The total length of the Zero Liquid Discharge network is 14 km. The contracts related to civil works and other contracts have already been awarded, and the system is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Also Read |SC upholds Gujarat’s Rs 480-cr tax claim on ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

The plants covered in the first phase include Steel Making Plants 1 and 2, Hot Strip Mill, CRM-DSC, ASU, DRI-5-6, COREX 1-2, Plate mill, and INOX cryogenic Air Separation Unit (ASU).

“AM/NS is committed to the best environmental norms and adopting green practices at our Hazira plant. We have undertaken various environmental improvement related projects which are in line with the global steel manufacturing standards,” said Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director at AM/NS India.

AM/NS India has also finalised an Environment Improvement Roadmap plan that will entail an expenditure of Rs 173 crore in the initial phase. This includes measures to reduce the ambient dust level by installing various air pollution control measures in the plants, besides road strengthening, deployment of more sweeping machines on the material handling roads, etc.

AM/NS India is also expanding the green belt within the Hazira plant complex by planting 3.60 lakh trees this year at a cost of Rs.12 crore.

“The plant’s greenbelt area will cross 33 per cent when the tree plantation campaign is completed by December. The increased greenbelt will also help in controlling the ambient dust level,” said Mundhada.

In an effort to mitigate sulphur emissions, AM/NS India is looking to make maximum use of natural gas and use coal with low sulphur content, the release added.

