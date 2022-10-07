AM/NS India gets EC clearance for expansion of Hazira plant

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has been awarded an environmental clearance to expand capacity at its flagship plant in Hazira from the current crude steel capacity of nine million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA, stated an official release here Thursday.

Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India stated, “This expansion will give a fillip to our next phase of growth, enabling us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value- added steel.”

The environmental clearance was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and follows a detailed environmental impact assessment. Its report was submitted to the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, which conducted a public consultation in July in Hazira under the chairmanship of the District Collector and Magistrate, Surat District, the release added.