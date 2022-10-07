scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

AM/NS India gets EC clearance for expansion of Hazira plant

Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India stated, “This expansion will give a fillip to our next phase of growth, enabling us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value- added steel.”

The environmental clearance was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and follows a detailed environmental impact assessment.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has been awarded an environmental clearance to expand capacity at its flagship plant in Hazira from the current crude steel capacity of nine million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA, stated an official release here Thursday.

Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India stated, “This expansion will give a fillip to our next phase of growth, enabling us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value- added steel.”

More from Ahmedabad

The environmental clearance was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and follows a detailed environmental impact assessment. Its report was submitted to the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, which conducted a public consultation in July in Hazira under the chairmanship of the District Collector and Magistrate, Surat District, the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 03:57:00 am
Next Story

Will work as soldier of BJP, says ex-Cong MLA after joining saffron party

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement