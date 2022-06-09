AM/NS Hazira plant to supply 10,000 tonnes of steel slag

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS India) will be supplying 10,000 tonnes of steel slag for construction of one of the stretches of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, an official release from the company stated here Wednesday.

Eighteen trucks carrying the first consignment of 350 tonnes steel slag were flagged off at AM/NS Hazira on Wednesday. This consignment is part of the order to supply of steel slag to GR Infra Projects, which was recently awarded the contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a 36.93 km of eight-lane access-controlled stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway from Ena to Kim in Surat, the release added.

Steel slag is an environment-friendly and cost-effective alternative to natural aggregate in road construction and also offers other additional benefits over natural aggregates. It also has a higher load-bearing capacity compared to natural aggregates, making it more durable. Moreover, slag is readily available in bulk quantity, the release added.

“This is truly a landmark moment for us and the road construction segment in the country. Substitution of natural aggregate by steel slag in the construction of expressways will bring revolution in natural resource conservation,” said Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director, AM/NS India.

AM/NS India has ably demonstrated the use of steel slag in road construction by building India’s first road using 100 per cent steel slag in Hazira. More than 1,200 heavy vehicles daily ply on the 1.2 km-long road, which was opened in May last year.

The project director of Surat Express way Tushar Vyas said, “The processed slag of AM/NS will be used on the main roads and service roads between Ena to Kim. We will be using this steel slag as a granular subbase. Initially, around five lakh cubic meters of processed steel slag is required for this runway and later when the need arises we can procure more. The 36.93-kilometer runway falls in package number 6 of the Vadodara Mumbai Express highway which is 350 kilometers and consists of 13 packages. We are hopeful that this project will be finished by April or May 2024.”