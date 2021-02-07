‘Alternate dispute resolution interwoven with justice delivery system’

Justice MR Shah said the centre has received requests of international arbitration and thus the scope of the same could also be explored.

Inaugurating an upgraded facility of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) centre at Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Saturday, Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah emphasised the ADR system is “interwoven with justice delivery system” and thus it should be termed as “appropriate” dispute resolution than “alternate” or “additional”.

Justice Shah, who was present physically at the centre along with Gujarat Minister of State home, parliamentary affairs, law and justice, Pradipsinh Jadeja, also acknowledged a shortage of mediators and assured he is already looking at ways to resolve

the issue.

Gopinath Amin, the chairman of ADRC committee, meanwhile, requested Justice Shah to increase the number of mediators and “we (GCCI ADRC) should be included as institutional arbitrator in the council”. He said the centre has received requests of international arbitration and thus the scope of the same could also be explored. Responding to Amin’s requests, Justice Shah acknowledged there is a shortage of mediators.

Stressing on the importance of ADR, Justice Shah added, “I’m told that associations such as in New Cloth Market and others, are settling matters through dispute resolution. In commercial disputes, what matters is the circulation of money. Conciliation and mediation recognise relationships between parties and maintains the relations. I appeal to all associations in Gujarat to resolve disputes in the initial stage. When a plant is tender, you can mould it. But if a dispute goes to court, there will be difficulty in settling it. At the grassroots level disputes can be settled very easily and for that purpose the elderly members of the associations should be involved in resolving the dispute and that is how you can achieve results. It will save cost, time and relationship among parties… So far as MSMEs are concerned, ADR is the best method.”