Alpesh Thakor to sit on fast, wants cases against GKTS dropped

Alleging that youths of his organisation — Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS) — were being framed for attacks on non-Gujaratis by the ruling BJP government, Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on Sunday announced to sit on an indefinite “sadbhavna fast” from October 11. He said that he will continue his fast till the false cases registered against GKTS members are withdrawn.

Refuting any hand of GKTS in the attacks on non-Gujaratis that erupted following the rape of a 14-month-old allegedly by a migrant labourer from Bihar, Thakor said, “In Gujarat, our 14-month-old girl was raped…we believe that in such incidents only an individual is involved and not an entire community… some untoward incident happened on the basis of which we (youths of GKTS) are being portrayed as thieves and goons. I think this is injustice to us. It is very unfortunate that people doing honest work are being harassed and framed in cases.”

Thakor, who represents Radhanpur constituency in the Assembly, said that the authorities are doing a witch hunt of GKTS youths, even when they are not involved in any such act.

He alleged that BJP leaders and office bearers were targeting non-Gujarati migrants, and released printouts of a Facebook post of an alleged BJP worker ‘Darji Divyang Hindustani’ from Mahisagar. In the said post, the person is asking people to contact him, if they want to oust non-Gujarati labourers from the state. Thakor gave a couple of other “proof” of alleged BJP leaders targeting non-Gujaratis and said that none of them were being arrested.

According to Thakor, more than 25 FIRs have been registered in five districts in which more than 400 GKTS youths have been named or arrested. “Conspiracy is on to finish off Alpesh Thakor and GKTS,” Thakor told mediapersons at his residence in Ahmedabad.

