BJP leader Alpesh Thakor presents 3 farmers: ‘Their land grabbed by realtors, will file complaint’

BJP leader Alpesh Thakor on Monday presented three farmers from Hanspura, Muthiya and Vastral villages in the vicinity of Ahmedabad city and alleged that their land parcels worth crores have been illegally grabbed by three real estate developers.

Alpesh said that he will help these farmers get their right by filing a complaint before a committee headed by district collector under the provisions of the recently enacted Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act.

After the Act came in to force from December 16, Alpesh had said that the maximum victims of illegal activity of land grabbing in Gujarat were from Thakor community. Alpesh had also declared that he would make public a list of “big heads” involved in land grabbing.

On Monday, Alpesh produced the three farmers and added that he was presenting their case as per his announcement last month. Alpesh also said that he would present more such cases in future.

Addressing media persons, Alpesh said that huge land parcels of the farmers worth crores have been deceitfully grabbed by the real estate developers and the farmers have been fighting legal battle without getting any justice till date.

One of the farmers, Amaratji Thakor from Hanspura village, alleged that a real estate developer from Ahmedabad has grabbed his land worth Rs 250 crore on the basis of a fake ancestry document affirmed by eight persons.

Another farmer Ramaji Thakor from Muthhiya village said that he had decided to sell his land to a real estate group since he was in need of money. However, Ramaji added, the owner of the group had given him money and deceitfully took it back through his signed blank cheques. It is also alleged that the real estate group has already started construction work on the land.

Mukesh Bharwad, a close associate of Alpesh, said that there are strong evidence of the land grabbing by the real estate developers and yet the farmers were awaiting justice. Bharwad alleged that in one of the three cases, when the farmer went to police with his complaint, the police asked them to strike a compromise.

Replying to a query, Alpesh further said that he and his group Gujarat Thakor-Kshatriya Sena will start a legal procedure to help the farmers submit their complaints before a committee headed by the district collector under the provisions of the anti-land grabbing law. “If necessary, I will take the farmers to meet the chief minister as well,” Alpesh said.