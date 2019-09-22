Alpesh Katheriya appears before Puj commission

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Alpesh Katheriya of Surat appeared before Justice K A Puj Commission Saturday in connection with a case lodged by Surat police during the 2015 Patidar quota stir that had turned violent. The commission gave him time till September 27 to come up with an explanation.

Violence had erupted on August 25, 2015 in Ahmedabad when Hardik led a ‘Kranti’ rally attended by over 5 lakh people from all over Gujarat. He and other Patidar leaders complained that police used batons on the women.

The Puj commission was set up by Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on October 3, 2017, ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections to investigate the allegations of police excess.

Talking to The Indian Express Katheriya said, “The commission members gave me affidavits containing allegations submitted by Rajiv Ranjan Bhagat (then posted in Ahmedabad city), Rakesh Asthana (then commissioner of police, Surat), Deepan Bhadran (then DCP crime, Ahmedabad) and Shivanand Jha (then commissioner of police, Ahmedabad). It has told me to come up with an explanation on September 27. I will take legal help and report to them on time.”