Alpesh, Dhavalsinh to join BJP: Thakor Sena

Putting an end to the past six months’ speculation, the Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena announced on Monday that former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala will soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Not disclosing when they would join, Dhavalsinh Zala, addressing a press conference after the core committee meeting, said, “We will very soon declare our decision on when we are joining the party.” The date will be decided after a meeting with BJP leaders and a discussion with Alpesh Thakor, he added.

Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena leader Amit Thakor said they had placed no conditions on the BJP. “We have faith in the centre’s and state’s leadership of BJP and that is the reason we have taken this decision without any conditions attached to it,” he said. “Acting on the community’s decision, Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala resigned as MLAs. This decision was also left to the core committee, which has decided that both will join BJP very soon.”

Thakor Sena district presidents as well as OBC Ekta Manch office-bearers were present in the core committee meeting, along with important community leaders. As Alpesh Thakor is not a member of the core committee, he was not present at the meeting, Amit Thakor said.

Dhavalsinh Zala, who recently resigned as MLA of Bayad in Aravalli district, said the Thakor Sena’s decision that he and Alpesh should join the BJP was unanimous. “We have said in the past too that we would act as per the decision of our community,” he said. “Today, the core committee took this decision for the development of the community and society.” He added, “They have asked us to talk to the BJP and decide very soon. We will talk to Alpesh and then declare our decision soon,” Zala said.

When asked if voting against the party whip in the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat had also been a decision taken by the Thakor Sena core committee, Zala said, “It was our individual decision. We had did it after discussing among ourselves. There was no core committee meeting at that time.”

On July 6, Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala resigned from the State Legislative Assembly immediately after casting their votes against the whip issued to them by the Congress in the Rajya Sabha byelection to two seats in Gujarat.

When asked about the third Congress MLA Bharatsinh Thakor representing Becharaji constituency in Mehsana district who had also resigned from positions in the Congress on April 10 along with Alpesh And Dhavalsinh, just ahead of Lok Sabha elections, he said, “It is his decision to take. This is no bargain deal but a social cause.”