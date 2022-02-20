Allowing them to remain in society dangerous: court on Ahmedabad blast convicts

The special court designated for a speedy trial in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts that awarded death penalty to 38 of the 49 convicts observed that keeping such people in society can be dangerous as they spread only fear and terror.

The court noted that the motive of the accused was to “overthrow the (state) government and to arouse anger of the people against (then) Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers and MLAs”. The judge also noted in the order that the accused chose “areas with a higher Hindu population” to execute the bombings.

In the 7,015-page judgment made public on Saturday, additional sessions judge AR Patel observed that “death sentence is the only and ultimate punishment for such terror-minded accused so as to ensure the country’s safety, peace and security” (sic).

The court identified 31 of those awarded death sentence to be the “key conspirators” and seven others as “active co-conspirators” behind the act.

The order reads further, “Government and private properties worth crores of rupees were damaged. The event created terror and fear in the minds of people in Ahmedabad, Surat and all over Gujarat. They not only harbored anti-national sentiments but also committed such acts. These accused have no respect for a constitutionally elected government.”

The verdict notes that those sentenced to death were “affiliated to prohibited organisation SIMI and after the organisation was outlawed they established the Indian Mujahideen (IM) to carry on with terror activities.

Of the 240 injured in the blasts, 231 were Hindu and nine were Muslims. Many of the accused, aged between 21 and 40, already had several cases pending against them, the judge noted. Also, to ensure the victims’ families continue to trust the criminal justice system, it is important to pay the victims from the fines imposed on the convicts, he said.