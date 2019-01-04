Allotment of AIIMS for Gujarat is election-oriented: Congress

The Congress on Thursday welcomed the allotment of AIIMS for Gujarat, but said that Centre’s largesse for the state is election-oriented. In a statement, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “After four-and-a-half years, something good has dawn on BJP leadership and they approved AIIMS for Gujarat. Had the central BJP government done it immediately after coming to power in May 2014, the institute would have started by now and people would have started getting its benefit. But BJP is not interested in the welfare of the people. The BJP government delayed it too much. It only wants to gain electoral benefits from every activity’’.

He said that it is the central government that would fund the setting up of the institute and operate it afterwards. “What is the state government doing for providing health facilities to the people from its own budget? Most of the primary health centres and hospitals in remote areas are without adequate doctors and paramedical staff. People have been left at the mercy of quacks and unqualified medical practitioners. If there are medical staff, there is no medicine available. If there is medicine available, there are no staff”, he said, adding that the state BJP government has no vision about how to manage the health system.

He also criticised the state government over the alleged bid to close down Ahmedabad-based VS Hospital.