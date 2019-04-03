Allegations of financial irregularities: Former Kutch University V-C to face action based on Lokayukta report

Advertising

After the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of Patan’s Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University following the Gujarat Lokayukta’s inquiry report finding “misuse of his powers, serious irregularities and corruption” against him in March, the anti-corruption ombudsman has now found financial irregularities during the tenure of Kutch University V-C C B Jadeja.

Jadeja took over as V-C of Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kachchh University on January 4, 2016 and completed his three-year term on January 1, 2019. To face departmental action, though, he continues as a faculty at CC Gediwala College in Limbdi, Surendranagar.

A psychology professor at CC Gediwala College since 1995, Jadeja was the third V-C of Kutch University. An inquiry was initiated by the Lokayukta during his term as V-C based on complaints against him.

Advertising

Confirming the Lokayukta report submitted last month, Education Principal Secretary Anju Sharma said, “The Lokayukta has found irregularities and the report has recommended departmental action against Jadeja. It is based on complaints during his tenure as V-C.”

She added that departmental action to be initiated against him has been communicated to the college authorities.

Sources said that during Jadeja’s tenure, there were allegations against him pertaining to renewal of construction contracts, financial irregularities in housekeeping, stationery and library, purchasing a car from the examination fund among others. There were complaints against his nomination too, with allegations that he did not fulfil the eligibility criteria of a V-C.

When contacted, Jadeja said he was not aware of the Lokayukta report, “There were complaints against me, but they were disposed of. For instance, the purchase of a car for my office purpose was from the examination fund and not the university fund, which the rules state. But isn’t the examination fund a part of the university fund? There was no other inquiry pending against me. I am not aware of this (Lokayukta) report.”

The state government removed the V-C of Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University in Patan, B A Prajapati, with immediate effect on March 6 on charges of misuse of powers, serious irregularities and corruption. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had issued a statement announcing the decision to remove Prajapati as V-C after an inquiry report by the Lokayukta concluded that he had misused his powers and indulged in serious irregularities and corruption.