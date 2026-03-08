All to play for: Around Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the hue is blue

“My heart was broken during the 2023 World Cup final. I hope this time we recover everything and India wins,” said Manoj Sontakke, a fan who travelled from Pune to watch the match. In the 2023 match Australia had won by six wickets against India.

THE TEAMS – India and New Zealand – have reached the city. Practice sessions are on. Fans have gathered around the stadium in the hope of catching a glimpse of the stars and making reels.

The countdown to a world cup final is never complete without the jerseys in blue hanging on the pillars of the metro rail line, remains of political posters visible underneath, the caps laid out in neat rows on the street, the tricolours hoisted on a pole and the vendors wooing buyers.

Over a kilometre to the entrance of the Narendra Modi stadium at Motera the excitement builds up to the Mens’ T20 World Cup Finals between India and New Zealand to be held here on Sunday, where pop icon Ricky Martin will perform in the closing ceremony.