All necessary resources available in state, people need not fear: Gujarat CM

People waiting to get vaccinated for Covid-19 during a mega vaccination drive held at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani Sunday said surveillance of more than 50 lakh people has been initiated under the state government’s ‘Maru Gam, Corona Mukta Gam’ campaign and, so far, around 5,000 patients with Covid-like symptoms isolated.

The CM emphasised on the importance of taking Covid-appropriate precautions amid the current second wave, which he called “extensive and lethal” with examples of “entire families getting infected”.

“All the necessary resources are available in the state and people need not panic as the state government was standing by them,” an official communique issued by the government quoted Rupani.

Currently, Gujarat was doing 1.40 lakh tests daily and required around 1,000 metric tonnes oxygen, the CM said. The state, he added, was prepared to meet with more oxygen requirement in future and the Centre was providing sufficient facilities in this regard. Rupani said there were enough oxygen beds and oxygen in the state and reiterated “people need not fear at all”.

During a visit to Chekhla village of Sanand tehsil in Ahmedabad district Sunday, he said: “To keep villages completely safe from Covid-19, ‘Maru Gam, Corona Mukta Gam’ campaign has been initiated.

It is a campaign in right direction and with right intention… Under this campaign, in more than 16,000 villages of Gujarat, Gram Yodhha Committees have been formed. Personalised surveillance of more than 50 lakh people has been initiated under which around 5,000 patients have been kept in isolation.”

Rupani also appealed to people in the villages with cold-cough-fever symptoms to get themselves tested and, if necessary, get admitted to community covid care centres set up in the villages under the campaign.

On Saturday, Rupani had visited Arsodiya village in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district to review its Covid-19 situation. “The usage of oxygen has risen from 150 metric tonnes (MT) to 1,100 MT. But we did not allow any of the Covid hospital to suffer from oxygen shortage. We have not let anyone die due to oxygen shortage in the hospitals,” he had said.

On Friday, the Gujarat government had informed the Supreme Court that it had written to the Centre for increasing oxygen allocation to the state to 1,400 MT by May 12 while admitting that it was unable to operationalise 11,500 additional beds for Covid-19 patients due to the shortage of the life-saving gas.

Secretary (Rural Development) Vijay Nehra, meanwhile, was quoted as saying by the official release Sunday that the ‘Maru Gam, Corona Mukta Gam’ was a first-of-its-kind campaign in the entire country that will prove most important in checking the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The main objective of the campaign, Nehra said, was to ensure that rural patients get facilities like testing, isolation and treatment at village level itself so that the infection could be checked at the local level.