All gazette notifications to be put online: Gujarat Govt in HC

In a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Gujarat High Court seeking that parts of all gazettes be published electronically, freely accessible to the public, the state industries and mines department has in an affidavit dated March 6, submitted that the authority is already “in the process of establishing a system for e-publishing all the gazette notifications.”

The affidavit filed by BA Parmar, under secretary at Industries and Mines Department, also submitted in his affidavit that a committee has already been constituted and a report has also been submitted. “Based on said report, an URL…e-Gazettes.gujarat.gov.in has already been allotted by the Science and Technology Department…

In-principle approval has been given by the General Administrative Department for publishing e-gazette notifications and thereafter approval shall be required from the legal department and the finance department of the state government. Thereafter, the proposal will be finally approved by the minister holding the charge of printing and stationery department.(Jayesh Radadiya).