All communities have cooperated with Gujarat government, says CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday expressed his delight over the cooperation extended to his government by all communities over the last five years even as the state worked neutrally for their welfare.

Rupani was participating in the ground-breaking ceremony of a coaching centre being set up for members of the Rabari community (herdsmen) on the outskirts of the state capital. “I am happy to say that in the last five years, all communities have cooperated (with his government) and the government also treated each community neutrally for their welfare,” he said.

Land for the proposed coaching centre, to be built across 6,000 sq m, has been provided by the state government on concessional rates to the Raika Education Charitable Trust run by the community. The coaching centre-cum-residential complex will be able to accommodate 2,000 students and will train them to crack various competitive examinations.

Stressing that his government wants to help communities that have remained backward in education, the chief minister said, “Nobody holds a special right on education-intelligence.”

Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja and Congress MLAs Raghu Desai and Lakha Bharwad were also present on the occasion.