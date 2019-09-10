All 11 accused in gangster Mukesh Harjani murder case acquitted

The Vadodara district court Monday acquitted all 11 accused in the murder of gangster Mukesh Harjani who was shot dead in Harni area of the city on October 28, 2016.

Initially, an FIR was registered against unidentified assailants. However, as the investigation proceeded, 11 people were arrested in connection with the killing. The accused acquitted in the case are Mohmad Akhbar Ghausi, Rajeshkumar Patel, Omprakash Panjabi, Anil Gangvani, Sanjay Dave, Salim Sheikh, Kalpesh Patel, Bharatsinh Bariya, Sunil Kevalramani, Vijay Udhavani, Lalachan Kanani.

One of the defence counsel in the case, Rajesh Singh said, “The judge in the criminal court, H I Bhatt, acquitted all the accused in the case due to lack of substantial evidences. Even the murder weapon, the gun used in the murder, had not been recovered by the police. Apart from that there were no eye-witnesses in the case either.”

Harjani had as many as 31 FIRs against him for murder, kidnapping, extortion in all of which he was granted bail by the Gujarat High Court. He was also an accused in the 2009 killing of BJP corporator Alpesh Chacko in Anand.

A week before his murder,history-sheeter Kalpesh Patel alias Kachiyo, who was also arrested in connection with his murder, released a newspaper advertisement in all vernacular newspapers in Vadodara clarifying that he had no role in stalling Harjani’s bail plea in the BJP corporator’s murder. The state government had used special powers under the CrPC Section 268 to oppose Harjani’s bail, which Harjani had believed was Kachiyo’s doing.