Thursday, February 04, 2021
Akshardham to reopen completely from Feb 6

After 11 months, the large format film mystic India will be shown again along with water show, audio-animatronics show, light and sound shows

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | February 5, 2021 2:51:23 am
The Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar will reopen completely for public on February 6.

After 11 months, the large format film mystic India will be shown again along with water show, audio-animatronics show, light and sound shows. The temple was partially opened on December 1.

