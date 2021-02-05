Akshardham to reopen completely from Feb 6

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | February 5, 2021 2:51:23 am
The Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar will reopen completely for public on February 6.
After 11 months, the large format film mystic India will be shown again along with water show, audio-animatronics show, light and sound shows. The temple was partially opened on December 1.
