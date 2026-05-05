Akasa Air booked in Ahmedabad after Rs 2.5 crore gold parcel vanishes in transit

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The Airport police in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Akasa Air with regard to a missing consignment worth Rs 2.5 crore that never reached Bengaluru.
The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Balveersingh Richpalsingh Rathod, security manager at Sequel Logistics.
“We have checked the CCTV footage here at Ahmedabad airport and found that the parcel was loaded onto the aircraft, but the recipients did not get it in Bengaluru. It could be someone took it there. We are taking statements of officials involved in the transport and handling of the parcel and have sent a team to Bengaluru to investigate as well,” A D Chavda, Inspector, Airport Police, said.
Rathod stated that his company routinely sends Titan Limited’s gold and silver consignments through Akasa Air and has built a relationship of trust over time.
According to the complaint, the firm received seven parcels from a jeweller, intended for Titan Ltd, on April 17. One parcel, weighing 13 kg and containing 2.107 kg of gold worth Rs 2.58 crore, went missing. The consignment was handed over to the airline at 2.15 am on April 18 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, with a receipt issued at the time.
The Akasa Air flight reached Bengaluru, where the receiving team from a courier service was handed only six of the seven parcels. Despite follow-ups with the airline, the missing parcel remained untraceable, prompting the complaint.
Akasa Air was booked under sections 316(2) and 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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