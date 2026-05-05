Akasa Air booked in Ahmedabad after Rs 2.5 crore gold parcel vanishes in transit

The FIR against Akasa Air was registered based on a complaint by a security manager at Sequel Logistics. (Representative Image)

The Airport police in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Akasa Air with regard to a missing consignment worth Rs 2.5 crore that never reached Bengaluru.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Balveersingh Richpalsingh Rathod, security manager at Sequel Logistics.

“We have checked the CCTV footage here at Ahmedabad airport and found that the parcel was loaded onto the aircraft, but the recipients did not get it in Bengaluru. It could be someone took it there. We are taking statements of officials involved in the transport and handling of the parcel and have sent a team to Bengaluru to investigate as well,” A D Chavda, Inspector, Airport Police, said.