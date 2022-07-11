Airport official among 6 held over gold smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested six persons, including a terminal manager at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad, over gold smuggling from Dubai.

The DRI team also confiscated smuggled gold bars weighing 3.8 kilograms worth Rs 2.02 crore from two passengers who arrived from Dubai who are among the six arrested in an operation conducted on July 9.

DRI officials said that the two passengers worked in syndicate with a terminal manager and three cleaners employed at the airport. “Intelligence was developed by DRI that two passengers would be travelling from Dubai to Ahmedabad with the smuggled gold and the same would be handed over to the persons working in airport…,” read a statement from the DRI Ahmedabad Zonal Unit.

“The DRI identified the two passengers and intercepted immediately… The report on purity and value of gold certified that the gross weight of the said gold bars was 3,849.120 grams and market value @ Rs 52,650 per 10 grams was Rs 2,02,65,617 and tariff value @ Rs 46,741.50 per 10 grams was Rs 1,79,91,364,” read the statement.

“On interrogation, the passengers revealed about others involved, including an employee from AAI posted as terminal manager and three cleaners of airport who are the contract employees. Investigation has revealed that this modus operandi was used in past consignments also to ensure safe passage of smuggled gold without customs examination. All the six persons have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” added the statement.