Aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar that crashed at Baramati landed at Surat airport on Jan 25, 26

Crash site in Baramati where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 4 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

The aircraft that crashed at the Baramati airport in Pune district, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday, has a Surat connection— the private plane flew multiple times between Mumbai and Surat carrying passengers on January 25 and 26.

Surat International Airport Director S C Bhalse said: “Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) flew from Mumbai to Surat and back multiple times. The last movement of the aircraft at Surat airport was on January 26. It was a non-scheduled flight. There is no parking facility for the aircraft at Surat airport.”

Sources at Surat International Airport said that the landing and departure procedures were followed.