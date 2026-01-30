Aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar that crashed at Baramati landed at Surat airport on Jan 25, 26

The aircraft that crashed at the Baramati airport in Pune district, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday, has a Surat connection— the private plane flew multiple times between Mumbai and Surat carrying passengers on January 25 and 26.
Surat International Airport Director S C Bhalse said: “Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) flew from Mumbai to Surat and back multiple times. The last movement of the aircraft at Surat airport was on January 26. It was a non-scheduled flight. There is no parking facility for the aircraft at Surat airport.”
Sources at Surat International Airport said that the landing and departure procedures were followed.
On January 25, the VT-SSK aircraft departed from Surat airport at 11.09 pm and landed at Mumbai Airport at 11.09 pm. On the next day, on 26th January, the same aircraft departed from Mumbai at 4.57 pm, and landed at Surat airport at 5.26 pm. The aircraft (VT-SSK) departed from Surat on January 26 at 11.46 pm and landed at Mumbai airport at 12.27 am on January 27.
Sources said the VT-SSK aircraft was manufactured in 2010 as a Learjet 45 XR model. It was operated by Mayfair Jets DWC LLC, under VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. The aircraft could carry up to nine passengers.
Surat is hosting Indian Street Premier League cricket tournaments with eight teams participating – Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Ahmedabad Lions, Tigers of Kolkata, Chennai Singams, Delhi Superheros, Falcon risers (Hyderabad) and Bengaluru Strikers. The cricket tournament is played at Lalbhai Cricket stadium in Surat.
Sources said that on January 26, the family members of the team owner of the Kolkata Tigers flew from Mumbai to Surat on the same aircraft and flew back to Mumbai and then to Kolkata.
