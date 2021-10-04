Air Marshal Vikram Singh takes charge at South Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vikram Singh took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), South Western Air Command (SWAC), in Gandhinagar Sunday. Air Marshal Vikram Singh Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) succeeds Air Marshal Sandeep Singh who took over as Vice Chief of Air Staff in New Delhi.

“On arrival, the Air Marshal Vikram Singh placed a wreath at the War Memorial and was presented with a Guard of Honour at SWAC headquarters in Gandhinagar,” read a statement from the Defence Wing.

Singh, who graduated from Christ College Bangalore in May 1983, was commissioned in the fighter stream in December 1984.

“AOC-in-C has commanded an Air Force Station in the western front. He has also served in various staff appointments at Air Headquarters and has been the Air Attaché at Moscow, Russia. He has also served at the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters and was Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air Headquarters. The Air Marshal was Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command before taking over the present appointment,” read the release.