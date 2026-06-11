In an Indonesian island, a mosque stands in tribute to Surat man lost in Air India crash

In one corner of Lombok — an Indonesian island east of Bali — stands a mosque with cream-coloured pillars and decorative arches. Each morning, Muslim students gather in its open-sided prayer hall to study the Quran.

The mosque was built in memory of Akeel Nanabawa, a 36-year-old businessman from Gujarat’s Surat who died, along with his wife Hanna and four-year-old daughter Sara, in Air India Flight 171, a Dreamliner that crashed within minutes after take off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12 last year, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground.

A year later, his family built a mosque and shelter homes on Lombok, an island he frequently visited. The project was funded through £23,000 (nearly Rs 30,lakh) raised over the past eight months with the help of a UK-based charity, Benefit Mankind.

“The mosque opened on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan (February 19) this year,” his 65-year-old father, Abdulla Nanabawa, told The Indian Express.

“The reason we chose Lombok is because, a couple of years ago, Akeel toured Indonesia and visited the Lombok province, where he noticed there was no place (masjid) for worship. There was extreme poverty. He shared details with us and with his friends and relatives in Newport and Gloucester, and everybody agreed to build a mosque there.”

The family has also built shelter homes. (Express photo) The family has also built shelter homes. (Express photo)

But before the plan could take shape, Nanabawa, who had come to Surat to surprise his family for Bakrid, died in the crash. Led by their younger son Hamza, the family decided to fulfil his wish.

“Akeel bore the family’s responsibilities. He was a problem solver,” Abdulla says. “We’re happy that Hamza has taken up the task of building the mosque. Work on a madrassa and shelter homes is in progress.”

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Hamza was instrumental in identifying the land and raising funds from friends and family, he said.

Born in Gloucester, Akeel studied at the University of South Wales before moving to Newport, where he ran a recruitment agency with branches in the UK, India and Dubai. He was also an avid footballer who played for Bengal Dragons, K2 FC and Rising Stars FC. Last August, Bengal Dragons and K2 FC hosted a memorial match for him at Newport International Stadium.

“Akeel Nanabawa was not just a footballer, not just a friend… but a legend, a brother, and forever in our hearts,” says his brother Hamza.

He adds, “The Nanabawa Masjid Fund launched in loving memory of my brother, his wife Hanna, and my niece Sara is a Sadaqah Jariyah (ongoing charity) initiative to build a masjid in Lombok, Indonesia — a place they would have loved to see, in a community that truly needs it.”

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Akeel and Hanna were deeply passionate about supporting remote and deprived communities, says Hamza. “The masjid will be part of a mini village that also serves as a hub for education, learning of the Quran and community support. This fundraiser is in conjunction with Benefit Mankind.”

Surprise visit

Akeel and his family arrived in Surat on June 6 last year. Abdulla cannot forget that moment.

“It was a surprise to see my beloved son Akeel at the doorstep with my dearest granddaughter Sara. They told us they had come down to celebrate Bakrid. We spent a memorable six days together.”

On the morning of June 12, Abdulla drove the family to Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. On his way back to Surat, he learnt about the crash and immediately returned to Ahmedabad and the Civil Hospital, where the family spent four days trying to identify the remains.

The three were laid to rest at Haripura graveyard.

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On the compensation offered by Air India, he says, “The money cannot bring my son back. What will I do with such money? We are part of a legal battle with Air India authorities in the international court.”