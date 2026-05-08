Final report on Air India AI 171 crash likely in a month, says Union minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the ministry was in touch with Air India and has informed them that they should interact with the families of victims and clear the compensation. (Express Photo by Brendan Dabhi)

The investigation report of the Air India flight AI 171 crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad is in its final stages and could be completed within a month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in Gandhinagar on Friday.

Naidu was in Gujarat to attend the second edition of the Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit held at GIFT City.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event after the plenary session, Naidu said, “The crash investigation is in the final stage and could even be completed in a month. However, the investigation is being done by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and we don’t interfere in it. We are giving them all the resources they need.”