Final report on Air India AI 171 crash likely in a month, says Union minister Ram Mohan Naidu

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The investigation report of the Air India flight AI 171 crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad is in its final stages and could be completed within a month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in Gandhinagar on Friday.
Naidu was in Gujarat to attend the second edition of the Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit held at GIFT City.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event after the plenary session, Naidu said, “The crash investigation is in the final stage and could even be completed in a month. However, the investigation is being done by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and we don’t interfere in it. We are giving them all the resources they need.”
“There were international passengers on the flight. Anyone can question the report, and it will be up for scrutiny, so this report must be done with transparency. Our effort is that the report is completed as soon as possible, but because of that, we cannot interrupt the process,” he explained.
The AAIB submitted the preliminary investigation findings to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 12, 2025.
On a question regarding some families of the air crash victims feeling neglected and not getting answers from the airline, Naidu said that the ministry was in touch with the airline. “We are constantly monitoring the situation, and we have told the airline that they should interact (with the families), and clear the compensation. There is a cell in the ministry that is monitoring the situation. If there are any other problems, the ministry will try to facilitate talks through the airline,” Naidu said.
On June 12, 2025, at around 1.38 pm, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger aircraft took off from Runway 23 of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad bound for London Gatwick. It crashed less than a minute later, in the middle of the congested Meghaninagar residential area.
The crash, which claimed 260 lives—241 in the aircraft and 19 casualties on the ground—occurred within 3.25 acres of a sprawling 44-acre plot housing residential hostel buildings for undergraduate and post-graduate medical students of BJ Medical College, as well as for doctors studying super-speciality courses.
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