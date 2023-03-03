Air ambulances in state cost Rs 50,000-65,000 per hour

Gujarat is the first state to offer air ambulance services at “affordable rates”, the state government informed the Assembly Thursday.

The per hour cost for utilising the air ambulance services offered by the government in Gujarat is Rs 50,000 plus taxes for residents of the state and Rs 65,000 for those outside the state, the government stated in a written reply to a question from BJP MLA Dr Hasmukh Patel.

The air ambulance service was started in Gujarat on March 21, 2022. In the past two years ending December 2022, six patients have used the air ambulance service and it has also been used for transporting nine organs, the reply added.

The air ambulance services are offered by the director of civil aviation, GVK EMRI 108 Ambulance service and the health department.