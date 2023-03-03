scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Air ambulances in state cost Rs 50,000-65,000 per hour

In the past two years ending December 2022, six patients have used the air ambulance service and it has also been used for transporting nine organs, the reply added.

Listen to this article
Air ambulances in state cost Rs 50,000-65,000 per hour
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gujarat is the first state to offer air ambulance services at “affordable rates”, the state government informed the Assembly Thursday.

The per hour cost for utilising the air ambulance services offered by the government in Gujarat is Rs 50,000 plus taxes for residents of the state and Rs 65,000 for those outside the state, the government stated in a written reply to a question from BJP MLA Dr Hasmukh Patel.

The air ambulance service was started in Gujarat on March 21, 2022. In the past two years ending December 2022, six patients have used the air ambulance service and it has also been used for transporting nine organs, the reply added.

Also Read
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Ban on BBC documentary futile, coercive action unfortunate: Ex-SC judge
Fintech hub with ADB support to come up at GIFT City
State govt removes Capt Ajay Chauhan as civil aviation director

The air ambulance services are offered by the director of civil aviation, GVK EMRI 108 Ambulance service and the health department.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 05:43 IST
Next Story

Wives of three CRPF jawans from Rajasthan who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack cry of govt apathy

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close