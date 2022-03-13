AIMSS urges govt to fast track trials of two rape cases in Gujarat

The Ahmedabad arm of All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) made a representation to the Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday, seeking punishment for the accused in two rape cases.

The women’s forum urged the state government to ensure speedy justice for a 14-year old girl who was raped in Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district and for another woman in Dholka who was gangraped, earlier this week.

The representation also sought fast-tracked trials for both cases.

The representation mentioned that in the case of the minor in Dhandhuka, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, the incident occured on March 7 and the FIR was lodged on March 10.

The representation also stated that the incident exhibits the “administration’s delayed cognisance of rape crimes”.

AIMSS also added in their representation that in the 100 days between November 2021 and February 2022, around 550 rape cases have been registered. The representation implored that after the Nirbhaya incident, administration must take “immediate action in rape incidents”, in accordance with the CrPc, and that the police force must be sensitised and informed of the same.