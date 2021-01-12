AIMIM to contest local body polls, holds first political meet in Gujarat

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) held its first political gathering in Gujarat on Monday where leaders of the party said they would fight the upcoming local body elections in the state and emerge victorious.

Imtiaz Jaleel, Member of Parliament from Aurangabad who addressed a gathering at the minority-dominated area of Gomtipur in Ahmedabad, said he along with Waris Pathan, former MLA from Maharashtra, have been visiting various cities in Gujarat, including Surat, Bharuch and Vadodara, for two days. “The kite (election symbol) of AIMIM is going to fly very high in Gujarat,” Jaleel said.

“A third party never got space in Gujarat. It was either BJP or Congress… But we will fight elections in Gujarat. We have not come here just to fight. We will fight and win,” he told a small crowd that had gathered by the roadside near Al-Amin Hospital.

“Every five years when they (Congress) face any election, they ask for votes and they know that these people (Muslims) will not go with the BJP and it is their compulsion to vote for the Congress. They have been taking advantage,” the Jaleel said.

“Some political parties tried hard to ensure that this event do not take place in this area of Ahmedabad,” he said attacking the Opposition Congress.

He said AIMIM has won seats in the Maharashtra and Bihar assembly and is no more a political unit restricted to Hyderabad. “Now that we are in Gujarat, people say the same old things; that we will cut votes,” he added.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that “like the theory of Newton, whatever goes up, will come down”. “Modiji, everyone has to come down. So much of haughtiness and pride is not good,” he said criticising the farm laws.