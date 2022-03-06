AIMIM state Vice-President attacked, sustains stab injuries

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party’s Gujarat unit Vice-President Shamshad Pathan was attacked near Gujari Bazar (Sunday market) on the eastern side of Ahmedabad Riverfront Sunday morning allegedly by four persons.

Pathan sustained a stab injury on one of his legs and was admitted to SVP Hospital. Riverfront East police station officials have registered a case against four persons and further investigations are on.

A senior police official of Riverfront East police station said the incident happened at the Sunday market following a personal tussle between the accused and one of the relatives of Pathan.

“Pathan intervened in the matter and got injured by a sharp-edged weapon in the ensuing fight. It was an accidental fight and there was no previous personal or political enmity involved. He (Pathan) sustained injury on one of his legs and has been admitted at SVP Hospital. His condition is not serious,” said police inspector VD Zala.