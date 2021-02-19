AIMIM MP targets Modi at election campaign in Ahmedabad

“The prices of a litre of petrol has touched Rs 100 and the Bhakts are so happy that they continue to chant Modi, Modi, Modi,” said Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rise in petrol prices and Chinese aggression on the border, Imtiaz Jaleel, a Member of Parliament from Aurangabad and senior leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), addressed an election gathering on Thursday evening at Juhapura which is the largest minority-dominated area in Ahmedabad.

“The prices of a litre of petrol has touched Rs 100 and the Bhakts are so happy that they continue to chant Modi, Modi, Modi,” said Jaleel while addessing a large gathering near Royal Akbar tower in Juhapura. Hitting at “andh bhakts” (blind followers), he said sarcastically that Modi’s hardcore followers will not hesitate to take pride in the fact that the prices of petrol has touched Rs 100.

“China has entered our borders. But they (Modi’s supporters) are happy. There is even a limit for andh Bhakti (blind following). Think where this country is headed,” he said seeking votes for AIMIM candidates who are fighting from the Mukta-mpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation..

Jaleel also hit out at the Congress party for being silent on issues related to triple talaq.