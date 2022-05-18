scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
AIMIM Gujarat spokesperson held for ‘controversial’ post on Gyanvapi mosque row

Danish Qureshi was arrested after VHP workers staged a protest outside Naroda police station on Wednesday, demanding action against him.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 18, 2022 7:42:55 pm
Qureshi had posted a “controversial” statement regarding the Gyanvapi mosque row on Facebook on Tuesday after which screenshots of his post started doing rounds on social media.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell has arrested the Gujarat state spokesperson of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Danish Qureshi, for allegedly posting a controversial statement on social media regarding the Gyanvapi mosque row on Wednesday.

According to the police, Qureshi, who is one of the state spokespersons of AIMIM and resident of Ahmedabad, was arrested by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers staged a protest outside Naroda Police Station on Wednesday, demanding action against him. Qureshi had posted a “controversial” statement regarding the Gyanvapi mosque row on Facebook on Tuesday after which screenshots of his post started doing rounds on social media.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, said, “An FIR has been lodged against Qureshi under IPC sections 153a for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, 295a for deliberate and mischievous acts intended to outrage religious feelings and section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment act. He has been arrested today.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hitendrasinh Rajput, spokesperson for VHP Gujarat, said, “AIMIM leader Qureshi had posted a derogatory and objectionable comment which has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus in India. These people want to disrupt communal harmony and peace in the society.”

