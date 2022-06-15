AIMIM Gujarat chief receives death threats, caller claims he killed Sidhu Moosewala

The Gujarat Police have begun an investigation after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Sabir Kabliwala allegedly received several death threats and extortion calls on his phone from an unknown man who claimed that he had killed Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Gaekwad Haveli police station in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning against unknown persons after Kabliwala submitted a complaint that he received more than 20 death threat calls on Tuesday night between 9:50 pm and 12 am from a person who identified himself as Imran. Kabliwala called on the helpline number 100 for police support at his residence in Astodia of Ahmedabad late on Tuesday night.

“Around 9:50 pm on Tuesday, I was sitting in car near Rani Sipri mosque in Astodia when I received a call from an unknown number on my phone’s Whatsapp where the caller identified himself as Imran and claimed that he had recently murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and claimed that a man named Satyug Maharaj had given a contract to him to kill me. He then disconnected the Whatsapp voice call and made a video call wherein a bag full of Rs 2,000 notes was visible. The caller then told me that he wanted money from me, else he would kill me. He further claimed that he knew I was sitting in my car and asked me to stay where I was, claiming his men were watching me nearby. Then he said that he was giving me an ultimatum of two hours to pay and would shortly send bank details,” said Kabliwala in his police complaint.

“Then, around 10:43 pm, I received a Whatsapp message mentioning an SBI bank account in the name of one Minhaj Khatun. The caller made 12 voice calls after 11:30 pm which I didn’t pick up. Then he sent me a 30-minute-long video related to the murder of Moosewala. The caller was continuously making calls to me which I kept rejecting. Then around 12 am, he sent me an audio clip in which he stated that he is giving me an ultimatum of three to four days, and if I call him back tomorrow morning then everything will be alright (or) else, he advised me to complete all my last wishes in these three-four days. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, I called on the 100 number for police help,” said Kabliwala.

Senior Ahmedaba police officials told The Indian Express that the FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 507 for criminal intimidation by anonymous means and 387 for trying to extort by putting fear of death against unknown persons.

Danish Qureshi, spokesperson for AIMIM Gujarat, said: “Our president Sabirbhai received several threatening calls after which he sought police help. We will be taking up this issue.”

The AIMIM has been facing several issues in its Gujarat unit, including the recent exit of vice-president Shamshad Pathan and more than three dozen office-bearers in Ahmedabad and Godhra.