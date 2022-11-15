AIMIM fields four more candidates; one in Khambhalia

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday announced four more candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, one of the seats being Khambhalia from where Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting, making it a four-way contest on the seat.

In the new list of candidates, the AIMIM has fielded advocate Mohammad Inquilab Maajliya from Mandvi, Shakeel Sama from Bhuj, Yakub Bukhari from Khambhalia and Suleman Patel from Mangrol.

Earlier, the AIMIM had declared candidates for five seats — three in Ahmedabad and two in Surat. In Ahmedabad, AIMIM candidates will contest from Danilimda, reserved for Scheduled Caste, Bapunagar and Jamalpur-Khadia constituencies. All three seats are Congress strongholds. In Surat, the party has announced candidates for two seats — Limbayat and Surat North — both under the BJP.

Overall, in the first phase of polling, AIMIM candidates will be contesting on six seats.