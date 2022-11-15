scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

AIMIM fields four more candidates; one in Khambhalia

In the new list of candidates, the AIMIM has fielded advocate Mohammad Inquilab Maajliya from Mandvi, Shakeel Sama from Bhuj, Yakub Bukhari from Khambhalia and Suleman Patel from Mangrol.

Overall, in the first phase of polling, AIMIM candidates will be contesting on six seats. (File Photo)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday announced four more candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, one of the seats being Khambhalia from where Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting, making it a four-way contest on the seat.

In the new list of candidates, the AIMIM has fielded advocate Mohammad Inquilab Maajliya from Mandvi, Shakeel Sama from Bhuj, Yakub Bukhari from Khambhalia and Suleman Patel from Mangrol.

Earlier, the AIMIM had declared candidates for five seats — three in Ahmedabad and two in Surat. In Ahmedabad, AIMIM candidates will contest from Danilimda, reserved for Scheduled Caste, Bapunagar and Jamalpur-Khadia constituencies. All three seats are Congress strongholds. In Surat, the party has announced candidates for two seats — Limbayat and Surat North — both under the BJP.

More from Ahmedabad

Overall, in the first phase of polling, AIMIM candidates will be contesting on six seats.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 12:00:16 am
Next Story

People slowly realising Modi’s lies: Mallikarjun Kharge on PM’s daily ‘gaali’ charge

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement