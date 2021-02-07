AIMIM declares 21 candidates for six wards in Ahmedabad

The AIMIM, which has entered Gujarat for the first time, has announced a coalition with the Bharatiya Tribal Party for the local body polls. (Representational)

Ahead of the arrival of their chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Ahmedabad, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday

announced 21 candidates for six wards in Ahmedabad for the local body polls.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad, the AIMIM Gujarat president Sabir Kabliwala announced 21 candidates for six wards for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections to be held on February 21. Out of the 21 candidates, four have been former corporators and two of them are non Muslims.

According to Hamid Bhatti, general secretary of AIMIM Gujarat, the candidates will be contesting on the party’s

symbol of kite.

“We registered our party’s symbol of kite with the State Election Commission on January 21 and all our candidates will be contesting with the party’s symbol,” said Bhatti.

One of three candidates from Khadia in Ahmedabad, Advocate Imtiyaz Pathan (42), told The Sunday Express, “I have been an advocate for the past 15 years and this is for the first time that I am entering into politics with the blessings of Owaisi sahab.”

The AIMIM, which has

entered Gujarat for the first time, has announced a coalition with the Bharatiya Tribal Party for the local body polls.

On Saturday, AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi reached Surat to interact with the party workers. The AIMIM Gujarat officials said Owaisi will be meeting Chhotu Vasava of BTP on Sunday morning, following which he will participate in a bike rally in Ahmedabad and later address the people at the riverfront side in the city.