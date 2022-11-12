AIMIM cites backache: Owaisi skips Danilimda poll meet

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi skipped his public address at Danilimda on Saturday owing to “backache”.

He was scheduled to campaign for AIMIM’s candidate from the constituency Kaushika Parmar.

With few hundreds gathered at Mahavir Nagar at Danilimda, a cow too chose to gatecrash the event, sparking temporary panic among those gathered.

Owaisi is due to campaign in Surat tomorrow. On Owaisi’s no-show at the Danilimda public address, Gujarat chief of AIMIM Sabir Kabliwala said, “He did not come because he was having ‘kamar dard’. He will come to Danilimda to campaign again soon.”

With the cadre of Gujarat leaders of AIMIM on stage, the otherwise insipid gathering cheered for Waris Pathan, national spokesperson of AIMIM.

Danilimda has been a Congress stronghold since 2012 when the constituency was notified with Congress’s Shailesh Parmar winning both in 2012 (by a margin of over 14,000 votes) and in 2017 (with a margin of 32,000 votes).

While Congress has not yet announced its candidate for the ward, BJP has fielded Nareshkumar Vyas, a new entrant. AAP too has announced its candidate for the seat – Dinesh Kapadiya.