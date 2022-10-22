Gujarat: AIMIM, AAP hand-in-hand with BJP, alleges Congress

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the ‘B team and C team” of the BJP, alleged Congress national spokesperson Alok Sharma in Ahmedabad Friday. He also added that the BJP considers only Congress as a threat and fears Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Calling AIMIM a ‘vote katwa’ (vote-dividing) party, Sharma accused the party of using BJP resources to contest elections. “Wherever the elections happen, (Asaduddin) Owaisi’s party (AIMIM) divides the vote on religious and communal lines to aid the BJP. We saw this in Delhi, Bihar…and Uttar Pradesh elections. This was also the case in Uttarakhand, especially in districts such as Haridwar, Uddham Singh Nagar and Nainital where a particular religious community members reside in more numbers. Wherever it seems that BJP might be at a disadvantage, Owaisi’s party comes on the battlefield to aid BJP. We are seeing this in Gujarat as well.”

Citing media reports that claimed a secret meeting was held at the BJP office with AIMIM members, Sharma said, “Today, the BJP is at the cusp of losing in Gujarat and sometimes it is taking the aid of AAP, and sometimes, Owaisi’s party. Today, we want to appeal to the Gujarat’s public to recognise the B, C, D teams of BJP and that they should be cautious of them.”

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “The Prime Minister himself has to take the crutch of relying on a ‘fake education model’. We are seeing on social media today how no one knows where the classroom is, if the said classroom was a container, if it had a window or not, which PM Modi had visited.” He was referring to the recent incident in which Modi sat with students for a demonstration in what was alleged to be a makeshift classroom.

Sharma sought the resignation of CBI Director and demanded action following Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s claims that he was offered to resign from AAP to join the BJP by central investigating authorities.

“A person has the audacity to make such statements against the country’s biggest investigative agency immediately after a nine-hour interrogation. It only shows they’re in cahoots and is BJP’s B-team because, otherwise, no one would dare to make such statements outside CBI’s office and go scot free,” he said, adding that it has been 2.5 months since an FIR was filed (in the Delhi excise policy scam). “Yet none of them have moved for (anticipatory) bail before a court. They will open liquor shops there (in Delhi) and use that money here to contest Gujarat elections.”

Sharma also questioned the frequent drug seizures from “one port of Gujarat” in an oblique reference to Mundra. “Why isn’t any BJP leader addressing this issue when we are headed towards ‘Udta Gujarat’ (in reference to ‘Udta Punjab’, the film that dealt with Punjab’s drug menace)… grapevine says that this issue has only come forth following dispute and division of this particular port’s control in the past 6-8 months,” he said.

He also put forth two demands. “One, at Mundra port, the companies and importers under whose name such consignment has been seized, the names should be revealed. Second, how many such companies are there in whose names drugs arrived in Gujarat, how many of these companies’ import licences were cancelled by the Central government? If these two things are not revealed, then it implies that these companies’ owners are in some way connected to the BJP,” he said.