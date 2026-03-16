Dalit AIIMS intern had attempted suicide in Jan, was under treatment: Police

The 25-year-old medical intern at AIIMS Rajkot who was found dead on railway tracks near here on Saturday had attempted suicide in January and was also under treatment, police told The Indian Express Monday.

Also, a 17-page alleged suicide note by Ratankumar Mohanlal Meghwal named a woman, an aspect under investigation, they said.

The Dalit student had returned from his home in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan only a day before he was said to have been run over by train no. 10209 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express in the jurisdiction of Paddhari railway station of Rajkot division of Western Railway, around 5 am on March 14.

Meanwhile, five MBBS students—all of whom were his batchmates at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and arrested earlier for alleged abetment to suicide and harassment—were allowed to take college exams on Monday after court orders even as they continued to remain in judicial

custody. They had petitioned the court for the same.

While they were also booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, there was still no evidence of “caste-based discrimination” against them, the police claimed.

After recovering the note from a bag found near his body, the police had initially filed an accidental death (AD) report at the Gandhigram police station. The arrests came after, Mohanlal Meghwal, the deceased’s father, lodged a police complaint against the incident.

Those arrested were identified as Pranav Paliwal, Asmit Sharma, Ayush Yadav, Nirvighnam Noor and Yuvraj Chaudhary.

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“They were ferried from Rajkot Central Jail to AIIMS Rajkot to sit for the first exam and this will continue till the last exam is held on March 28,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Chintan Patel. The police may seek remand of the accused after March 28 if it would be necessary, said the officer.

About Meghwal’s previous suicide attempt, ACP Patel said: “The current suicide note mentions that on January 27 he was assaulted by the accused individuals, who also frequently harassed him. On January 28, he attempted suicide. He went missing from the hostel that morning and had left a suicide note on social media or in a group. Those who saw the message informed the police. But the police traced and rescued him. He was handed over to his parents and had been at his home in Rajasthan till March 13, when he came back to Rajkot to resume his education.”

He was under treatment after the incident and was diagnosed with suffering from para-suicidal thoughts after an evaluation, said the police.

On the sequence of events that preceded his death, ACP Patel said, “Meghwal returned to Rajkot on March 13, but did not go to his hostel at AIIMS Rajkot, and was not in touch with the accused students before his death in the early hours of March 14.”

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On the action taken so far, the ACP said, “According to the suicide note, he was facing mental harassment. We are still investigating the role of the female mentioned therein. We have arrested the five students mentioned by name in the note. We have not found any evidence of caste-based discrimination. However, we have added sections of the Atrocity Act since the deceased came from a Scheduled Caste.”

Responding to queries on what action did the institute take, if any, after Meghwal’s death and if there was any internal probe after claims of his previous suicide bid surfaced, deputy director (Admin) Lt. Col. Ankur Pratap Singh told the Indian Express, “On January 28, when we came to know that he (Meghwal) was missing, we took immediate action… We managed to find him in time. His parents took him home. We were informed that he was being treated in Rajasthan.”

He added: “There has been an internal inquiry underway since the first incident on January 28. The students’ redressal committee took cognisance of the matter. But at the time, the five male and one female student had also lodged a complaint against him (Meghwal). So, the committee was waiting for him to come back, give the exams, and then ask him about his side. However, before that could happen, this unfortunate incident took place. The inquiry will continue…”