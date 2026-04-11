AI-powered tool to help Gujarat Police weed out drug menace

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The state government on Friday said that police in Gujarat had become the first in the country to develop an artificial intelligence-driven tool that was aimed at strengthening narcotics investigation and enforcement.
Named ‘NARIT AI’ (Narcotics Analysis & RAG-based Investigation Tool), it provides real-time analytical support to investigating officers, as per an official note.
According to Gujarat Police, “NARIT AI is a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)-based system designed to assist law enforcement agencies in handling complex narcotics cases under the NDPS legal framework. By integrating legal provisions, case laws, and investigative procedures, the system provides real-time analytical support to investigating officers.”
The application was developed by Western Railway police, Vadodara division, in collaboration with a Mumbai-based AI startup.
The statement quoted Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as saying, “We have adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards narcotics-related crimes and will leave no stone unturned—from registering cases to securing convictions—by using all available tools, including AI.”
The application was conceptualised under the guidance of in-charge chief of the state police, DGP KLN Rao and Surat City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, and was initiated by Abhay Soni, Superintendent of Police (SP), Western Railway, Vadodara.
The statement quoted SP Soni as saying, “Earlier, investigations were handled only by specialised police staff, which created workload and administrative delays. This tool will act as a force multiplier by leveraging the latest RAG-based AI technology and will enable every investigating officer to conduct proper, procedure-compliant investigations, thereby improving the conviction rate in NDPS cases. Since the application has been developed and trained using historical cases from the high courts and the Supreme Court, Bare Acts, and government guidelines, the probability of hallucinations is minimal and procedural accuracy will be high.”
“The key challenge in the investigation of NDPS cases is procedural compliance. We have seen in the past that, despite strong evidence, the accused often benefits from gaps in investigation procedures, resulting in acquittal. This application will provide a comprehensive report to every investigating officer who can refer to it while making final decisions. This will help prevent procedural gaps, improve the quality of investigations, and ultimately enhance the conviction rate in NDPS cases. Moreover, this tool can be operated by any rank police staff and easy handling of the tool ensures faster adoption of new technology,” the SP added.
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