AI-powered tool to help Gujarat Police weed out drug menace

Gujarat Police has launched 'NARIT AI,' India's first RAG-based tool designed to eliminate procedural gaps in narcotics cases and predict courtroom defense arguments for higher conviction rates.(Credit: X/@arjunmodhwadia)

The state government on Friday said that police in Gujarat had become the first in the country to develop an artificial intelligence-driven tool that was aimed at strengthening narcotics investigation and enforcement.

Named ‘NARIT AI’ (Narcotics Analysis & RAG-based Investigation Tool), it provides real-time analytical support to investigating officers, as per an official note.

According to Gujarat Police, “NARIT AI is a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)-based system designed to assist law enforcement agencies in handling complex narcotics cases under the NDPS legal framework. By integrating legal provisions, case laws, and investigative procedures, the system provides real-time analytical support to investigating officers.”