AI no less than colonisation, it’s driven by Western minds, ideas: Humans in the Loop director

Aranya Sahay on Wednesday said that his debut feature film, Humans in the Loop, was inspired by the reality of technology entering lives.

written by Yashaswi Singh

Addressing how its core idea came from studying sociology and history and observing the realities of Adivasi communities in Jharkhand, Aranya Sahay on Wednesday said that his debut feature film, Humans in the Loop, was inspired by the reality of technology entering lives.

Sahay also believes that the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) today is deeply linked to history. During an exclusive interaction with The Indian Express, Sahay said, “AI is no less than colonisation.” He added, “It (AI) is meant for everyone, but it is driven by Western minds and Western ideas.”

The film, which recently transitioned from independent grassroots screenings to a global release on Netflix, explores AI and bias through the story of an Indigenous Adivasi woman. It was released internationally and became eligible for consideration at the 2026 Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay. Sahay, who comes from a sociology and politics background, sees himself first as a writer and storyteller.