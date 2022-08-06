AHNA to stop cashless claims for 4 public sector insurance holders

August 6, 2022 1:20:12 am
Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) in a press release Friday announced that it will stop cashless payment at its facilities from August 8 to 15 for beneficiaries of four public sector insurance companies.
The beneficiaries of four insurance firms — New India Assurance Co Ltd, National Insurance Co Ltd, United India Insurance Co Ltd and Oriental Insurance Co Ltd — will have to pay for medical services at the hospital and will have to subsequently claim the expenditure incurred at the hospital, directly from the insurance company.
The announcement comes following repeated representation to the four insurance companies regarding several grievances of the association, including non-revision of rates.
AHNA has sought that charges should be revised for all hospitals at six per cent per annum from the date of the last renewal of rates. It has also been sought that the preferred provider network rates of procedures should be reworked and should be implemented for all the member hospitals with immediate effect.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
