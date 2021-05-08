AHNA starts ‘Emergency Oxygen Bank’ for member facilities in Ahmedabad

Covid patient with oxygen support waits to get admission at the 600-bed Covid ward at Civil hospital in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) launched an ‘Emergency Oxygen Bank’ for the member healthcare facilities of Ahmedabad from Friday.

The oxygen cylinder bank has been created to overcome dire emergencies happening due to oxygen shortage.

“Because of the increased number of Covid-19 patients and most of them requiring oxygen, the state is facing a crunch in oxygen supply since last few weeks and in order to ensure that the member facilities do not have anxious moments, AHNA has taken up the responsibility of creating an ‘oxygen bank’ for its member facilities,” AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi said.

He further said, “The oxygen bank is only meant for the member healthcare facilities that are in dire need of oxygen at night and on Sundays and public holidays.”

The facility will be working in synchronization with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC’s) Oxygen Control Room.