Ahmedbad: IMFL worth Rs 42 lakh seized at Aravalli check post

Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 42 lakh was seized in an operation by police in Aravalli district on Tuesday. Three trucks were impounded and two persons arrested as well.

Aravalli Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said that a check post had been set up at Shamlaji-Ratanpur Highway on Tuesday night to thwart smuggling of IMFL in Gujarat from Madhya Pradesh. “We had set up check posts after we received a tip regarding the entry of IMFL in Gujarat through our district. A total of three mini trucks were seized and two persons were nabbed. The total value of seized liquor has been valued at Rs 42 lakh,” said Patil. The arrested persons have been identified as Suresh Meghwal, a native of Udaipur in Rajasthan, and Shubhram Jat, a native of Haryana.

“Eight persons managed to flee from the trucks when they were intercepted by police. Will probe where the consignment was headed to,” police said.