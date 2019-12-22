Ahmedabad’s treated sewage to feed Fatehwadi canal

This treated water will irrigated 12,000 hectares of agricultural land, which till now, was given Narmada waters. (File photo) This treated water will irrigated 12,000 hectares of agricultural land, which till now, was given Narmada waters. (File photo)

Around 400 million litres per day (MLD) of treated sewage water from Ahmedabad city will now irrigate the neighbouring rural areas in the district through the Fatehwadi canal network. The project was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

The treated water will be reused for irrigation in the villages of Daskroi, Sanand, Bavla and Dholka, stated an official release from the state government. This treated water will irrigated 12,000 hectares of agricultural land, which till now, was given Narmada waters. The state government had told the farmers in the region last year that they will not be given Narmada waters in the future for irrigation as the Fatehwadi canal is not part of the Narmada Command Area. Farmers in this region largely grow paddy and wheat.

The chief minister on the occasion said that by 2022, about 70 percent of the sewage generated by the big cities in Gujarat will be reused after being treated in Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

