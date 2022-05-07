Ahmedabad’s Shilp Group to launch residential project in GIFT City

Ahmedabad-based real-estate developer Shilp Group Friday announced it will launch a 585-unit-strong residential project at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

“We are planning a residential project in the non-processing portion of the SEZ (Special Economic Zone) area of GIFT City. The project will have a built-up-area of 5 lakh square feet. We will execute the project once we get the permission from RERA,” said Yash Brahmbhatt, founder and CEO of Shilp Group.

The project involves construction of 585 units. It will have three residential towers that will have 22 floors. The unit size of each apartment will range between 1,100-1,800 square feet and will be available in 1.5, 2 and 3 BHK formats. The developer is yet to decide on the pricing for these units.

“Earlier there was a restriction that people from outside cannot purchase a house in GIFT City. Only people working in GIFT City could buy houses. Now, this clause has been done away with for the first 5,000 residential units, enabling people to invest. This change in policy is important as earlier the developer had to wait for buyers and selling a housing unit would have taken a longer period of time,” Brahmbhatt added.

The Indian Express in March 2021 reported that GIFT City had tweaked rules and temporarily allowed anyone to purchase a house within the campus, which is almost devoid of residents. A couple of weeks ago, Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong had visited GIFT City and had remarked that the campus resembles a “ghost town” after working hours.