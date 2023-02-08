Ahmedabad’s SBR to close for traffic from today for Urban-20 meeting

Ahmedabad’s newest hangout street, the Sindhu Bhavan Road (SBR), will be closed for traffic from Wednesday until Saturday in view of the upcoming Urban 20 meeting to be held at Taj Skyline on SBR on Thursday and Friday under the G20 presidency of India.

According to the notification issued by police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava, the road between Torfenster Systems Private Limited to Taj Skyline will remain closed from February 8 to February 11. An alternate route has been provided through the AUDA crossroads at the right of Torfenster Systems Private Limited and towards its left through the service road. Another route on the right of Torfenster Systems Private Limited behind Ornate park towards Sindhu Bhavan road is also open.

The police have also restricted the parking of vehicles. Exceptions have been given to the government vehicles, fire brigade, ambulance, and vehicles in emergency situations and residents living in the area. Anyone violating the orders of this notification will be liable to punishment under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 131 of the Gujarat Police Act.

The police commissioner has also declared Ahmedabad city a “no drone fly zone” and any remote control drone, quadcopter, powered aircraft, microlight aircraft, hand or paraglider, para motor, hot air balloons, and para jumping will be prohibited from February 8 to February 11.

Delegates from many as 59 cities from G20 countries, besides 22 Indian cities, will be taking part in the meeting aimed at “deepening their collaboration and collectively finding solutions that are in sync with the overall objectives of the G20”, according to the government.

It has said U-20 provides a platform for cities from G20 countries to “facilitate discussions on various important issues of urban development including climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility, affordable housing”.