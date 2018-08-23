Ahmedabad’s new transport hub to connect Metro with railways and Bullet train

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

A 10-storied multi-modal transport hub — providing seamless connectivity to passengers travelling by the proposed Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train, the existing Indian Railways network and an under construction Ahmedabad Metrorail — is being built at Kalupur in Ahmedabad. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani reviewed the ongoing work at the complex that will also connect passengers travelling by the BRTS network.

The transport hub, about 42 metres tall, is being constructed on the Saraspur-side (eastern) of the Ahmedabad railway station. “At the bottom of the complex, at a depth of 26 metres, there will be Ahmedabad Metro station. Above it, will be the existing platform number 12 which will connect passengers to the Indian Railways network. About 16-20 metres above it, between platform 11 and 12, will be the Bullet train railway station,” said IP Gautam, Managing Director of MEGA (Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad Company Ltd ) while making a presentation before the chief minister.

Officials also said that an underground tunnel, connecting all the 12 platforms of the Ahmedabad railway station, is also being planned to help bullet train passengers gain access to the existing railway network. Similar transport nods are also being created in other parts of the city. The Gandhigram railway station, which is being remodelled, will have an elevated Metro station and will provide metrorail connectivity to train passengers coming from Saurashtra region. Similarly, the GSRTC bus station at Ranip will be integrated with the nearby elevated Metro station and the BRTS station on the surface.

