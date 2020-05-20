Ahmedabad’s Jagannath temple to go for low-key Jal Yatra, too

Chandan Yatra was performed on April 26 with minimum presence of people from the trust. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Chandan Yatra was performed on April 26 with minimum presence of people from the trust. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

After a low-key Chandan Yatra, the Jagannath temple trust in Ahmedabad has decided to hold the second part of the annual rath yatra – Jal Yatra – with minimal presence of people.

The temple trust authorities took the decision, even as it could not hold its scheduled meeting Wednesday to take a decision on the main event of the 143rd rath yatra on June 23.

“We had scheduled a meeting of the temple trust today. However, Jagannath temple falls under the red zone (containment area) of the city. So, we could not hold the meeting today. It has been decided to hold the meeting after May 31 or when the lockdown is lifted (completely),” said one of the trustees of the temple trust, Mahendra Jha.

Jha said that since the meeting could not be held, no decision could be taken to approach the state government regarding the main rath yatra event on June 23 because of the Covid-19 shadow on the event.

“We have also decided to carry out Jal Yatra on June 5 (which is considered as the second part of the annual rath yatra after Chandan Yatra) with minimum presence. We are not inviting anybody for the event (this year), which generally sees the presence of around 10,000 people every year.”

Chandan Yatra was performed on April 26 with minimum presence of people from the trust.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd