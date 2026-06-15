Tough action against encroachment, traffic violations: Ahmedabad civic body notifies 11 Zero Tolerance Roads

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has designated 11 roads as Zero Tolerance Roads (ZTRs) where tough action will be taken against illegal parking, congestion or breaking of traffic rules. (Representational image)

Aimed at taking stringent action against all forms of encroachment on public roads, footpaths, service lanes, medians and public open spaces in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has designated 11 roads as Zero Tolerance Roads (ZTRs) where tough action will be taken against illegal parking, congestion or breaking of traffic rules.

The decision was taken under AMC’s ‘comprehensive policy for traffic and parking management to ensure safe, efficient, and seamless urban mobility’ that establishes uniform regulatory principles to “protect public streets from encroachment, prioritise pedestrians and public transport, and manage parking demand systematically” through coordinated enforcement mechanisms.

The 11 zero-tolerance roads are majorly in the western parts of the city barring one – Dadhichi Bridge to Delhi Darwaja – in the central zone.