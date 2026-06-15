Tough action against encroachment, traffic violations: Ahmedabad civic body notifies 11 Zero Tolerance Roads

4 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 02:47 PM IST
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has designated 11 roads as Zero Tolerance Roads (ZTRs) where tough action will be taken against illegal parking, congestion or breaking of traffic rules. (Representational image)
Aimed at taking stringent action against all forms of encroachment on public roads, footpaths, service lanes, medians and public open spaces in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has designated 11 roads as Zero Tolerance Roads (ZTRs) where tough action will be taken against illegal parking, congestion or breaking of traffic rules.
The decision was taken under AMC’s ‘comprehensive policy for traffic and parking management to ensure safe, efficient, and seamless urban mobility’ that establishes uniform regulatory principles to “protect public streets from encroachment, prioritise pedestrians and public transport, and manage parking demand systematically” through coordinated enforcement mechanisms.
The 11 zero-tolerance roads are majorly in the western parts of the city barring one – Dadhichi Bridge to Delhi Darwaja – in the central zone.
“These are the main arterial roads that need to be cleared at every point in time. In the first phase, these eleven roads have been identified, but more will be added to the list in the coming months. These are the vital roads leading to the airport, government offices and other important places of work,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani told The Indian Express.
The policy authorises the enforcement agencies’ immediate towing and removal of vehicles without prior notice, along with imposing penalties for unauthorised parking and encroachments under the relevant AMC rules and traffic laws, with heavy penalties for repetitive violations.
On ZTRs, unauthorised parking, temporary occupation, obstruction, or unauthorised use of carriageway, footpaths, service roads, or road margins shall not be allowed under any circumstances and any violation will attract immediate enforcement action, including removal, towing, penalty, and seizure. It also empowers authorities to assign Joint Enforcement Teams (JET) with defined jurisdiction over ZTRs.
“The AMC expects to achieve a complete elimination of illegal parking and encroachments on ZTRs, reduce congestion, bottlenecks, and travel delay along major arterial roads. It will help lower road accidents, especially at junctions and pedestrian conflict points, ensuring disciplined street usage and increased public adherence to traffic and parking regulations. It will ensure an unhindered movement of essential services such as ambulances, fire services, and law-enforcement vehicles,” Pani said.
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The AMC also plans to encourage private property owners, including commercial complexes, to share their available parking space with citizens to avoid congestion on the roads.
11 Zero Tolerance Roads
SG Highway (South-West zone); SG Highway (Iskcon to KD Hospital); Judges Bungalow Road, Baghban Party Plot; Surdhara Circle to Zydus Hospital; Subhash Chowk to Zydus Hospital (all in North-West zone); CG Road; Stadium Road (CG Road to Naranpura char rasta); Naranpura Char Rasta to Ankur to Shashtrinagar; Vadaj Circle to Dadhichi Bridge (all in West zone); and Dadhichi Bridge to Delhi Darwaja (central zone).
Comprehensive policy
The ‘comprehensive policy to address issues of traffic, road safety, encroachment and cattle menace for Ahmedabad city’ has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred upon the corporation under the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the National Urban Transport Policy, 2006, Ahmedabad City Parking Policy- 2021 and all directions issued by the Gujarat High Court. The policy is also read in conjunction with the Gujarat Road Safety Authority Act and all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India, including the Urban Street Design and Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines. It aims to ‘uphold every citizen’s right to unobstructed use of public roads and civic infrastructure, ensuring no individual or entity can claim rights over public space’.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More