Ahmedabad: YouTuber, aide held after parcel they sent by post explodes

Three days after a parcel exploded inside a post office in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, a YouTuber accused of sending a parcel filled with inflammable substances, was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday along with his accomplice.

Police said 24-year-old Alpesh Parmar, a native of Anjar in Kutch, runs a YouTube channel named ‘Toys Technical’ which has over 72,000 followers, on which he uploads videos of air guns and illustrates their features to his followers, offering to sell them.

Police said that Parmar along with an accomplice Milap Varaiya (25), also a native of Anjar in Kutch, had purchased paper rounds filled with highly inflammable powder substances. The powder, which is also used in the manufacture of fire crackers, was filled in blank rounds which then creates a visual and sound effect in the air guns.

The duo had sent several rounds filled with inflammable powder to a YouTube subscriber in Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh. The parcel was however returned from Jhansi and it was kept in the post office at Shahibaug as ‘unclaimed’ when on Sunday night around 8 pm, it fell down and exploded, causing the staff to panic. Multiple teams, from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Bomb Squad, Dog Squad and Local Crime Branch, rushed to the spot to investigate.

“The duo had purchased the highly inflammable substance from a shop in Anjar and had sent it to a customer in Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh,” a police officer of Shahibaug police station said. “The rounds are used on the tip of the barrel of an air gun, upon pressing the trigger of which, it creates a mini blast. The duo was arrested after we tracked the parcel. On Wednesday, we produced them before a magistrate who then sent them to jail.”

A cursory glance at the YouTube channel of Parmar showed multiple videos uploaded by the user, where he described in detail about the guns and their usage. At the end of the video, Parmar makes proposals to subscribers whether they are interested in buying the gun, along with its case and bullets.

“Parmar used to buy the guns from shops in Kutch and surrou-nding areas and later sell them to people visiting his YouTube channel at a higher price. However, it is illegal to transport explosive substances through the courier system,” the police officer said.